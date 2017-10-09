Destination Wealth Management Has $21.85 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Stryker Corporation accounts for about 1.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $21,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Stryker Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,487,000 after purchasing an additional 198,035 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 56,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 133,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Stryker Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker Corporation from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stryker Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Stryker Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

In related news, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $164,396.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,853.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $731,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,927 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE SYK) opened at 149.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $149.23.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Stryker Corporation had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

