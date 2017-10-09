Deltic Timber Corporation (DEL) Stake Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Deltic Timber Corporation (NYSE:DEL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Deltic Timber Corporation were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Deltic Timber Corporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Deltic Timber Corporation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deltic Timber Corporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deltic Timber Corporation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deltic Timber Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deltic Timber Corporation (DEL) opened at 91.93 on Monday. Deltic Timber Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 133.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Deltic Timber Corporation (NYSE:DEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter. Deltic Timber Corporation had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deltic Timber Corporation will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Deltic Timber Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Deltic Timber Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Deltic Timber Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deltic Timber Corporation from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upgraded Deltic Timber Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Deltic Timber Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Deltic Timber Corporation Profile

Deltic Timber Corporation is a vertically integrated natural resources company. The Company is engaged in the growing and harvesting of timber and the manufacturing and marketing of lumber and medium density fiberboard (MDF). It operates through four segments: Woodlands, which manages all aspects of the Company’s timberlands; Manufacturing, which consists of its approximately two sawmills that manufacture a range of softwood lumber products and the Del-Tin Fiber plant that produces MDF; Real Estate, which includes the Company’s four real estate developments and a related country club operation, and Corporate.

