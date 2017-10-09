Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA) Holdings Cut by ZPR Investment Management

ZPR Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,184 shares during the quarter. Delta Apparel makes up 1.4% of ZPR Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ZPR Investment Management owned about 0.57% of Delta Apparel worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 26.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 68,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLA shares. ValuEngine raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on Delta Apparel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) traded down 0.93% during trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.07.

Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Apparel announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc is an apparel design, marketing, manufacturing and sourcing company. The Company operates through two segments: branded and basics. The branded segment consists of its business units, which are focused on specialized apparel garments and headwear. Its products are marketed under its lifestyle brands of Salt Life, Soffe and COAST, as well as other labels.

