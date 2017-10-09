Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 11th.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.61 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Delta Air Lines Inc. alerts:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE DAL) opened at 52.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/delta-air-lines-inc-dal-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

In other news, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,968.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 141,000 shares of company stock worth $283,440 and have sold 75,700 shares worth $4,171,150. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.91.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.