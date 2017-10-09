Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,984 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Delek US Holdings were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Delek US Holdings by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Delek US Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Invictus RG boosted its holdings in Delek US Holdings by 548.9% in the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 10,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US Holdings Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/delek-us-holdings-inc-dk-holdings-trimmed-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) opened at 26.12 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.13 billion. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.29 million. Delek US Holdings had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Delek US Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.86%.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Delek US Holdings in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek US Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Delek US Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Jorda sold 4,000 shares of Delek US Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Norman Holmes sold 1,018 shares of Delek US Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $25,643.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,612.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $249,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US Holdings

Delek US Holdings, Inc is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company has a broad platform consisting of refining, logistics, retail and wholesale marketing, renewables and asphalt operations. It operates through five segments: refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable and retail. Its refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.