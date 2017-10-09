Delaney Dennis R Has $289,000 Stake in General Electric Company (GE)

Delaney Dennis R continued to hold its position in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in General Electric were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. PHH Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.63 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

General Electric Company (GE) traded down 3.69% during trading on Monday, hitting $23.49. 94,150,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $32.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Delaney Dennis R Has $289,000 Stake in General Electric Company (GE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/delaney-dennis-r-has-289000-stake-in-general-electric-company-ge.html.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,121.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,347.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Tisch acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.56 per share, with a total value of $2,456,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.