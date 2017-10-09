Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) Position Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,058 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 5,995.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TACO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) opened at 15.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $611.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of -0.20. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

