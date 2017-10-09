DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.80

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 93,691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DAQO New Energy Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $334.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). DAQO New Energy Corp. had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quentec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DAQO New Energy Corp. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 977,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DAQO New Energy Corp. by 94.9% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DAQO New Energy Corp. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy Corp. during the second quarter worth $3,625,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy Corp. during the second quarter worth $2,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About DAQO New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a polysilicon manufacturer. The Company utilizes the chemical vapor deposition process, or the modified Siemens process, to produce polysilicon. The Company’s segments include Polysilicon and Wafer. The Company manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers, whereby the polysilicon is processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions.

