Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $336,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2,692.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,639,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,850,897,000 after purchasing an additional 40,148,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,507,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,307,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 367.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,741,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,959 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,836,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,077.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,269,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,872 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Daniel Yohannes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $49,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.44. 237,179 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.19.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

