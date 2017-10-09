Daimler AG (DAI) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAI. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Daimler AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS AG set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. equinet AG set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Daimler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Daimler AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.09 ($84.81).

Daimler AG (DAI) opened at 68.802 on Monday. Daimler AG has a 1-year low of €59.01 and a 1-year high of €73.20. The stock has a market cap of €73.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.443. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.29.

Daimler AG Company Profile

Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments.

