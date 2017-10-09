D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Waldron LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 12.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 295,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE GS) opened at 246.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.81 and a 200-day moving average of $224.94. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $255.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 15.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $243.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 17,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $4,156,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total transaction of $1,045,556.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 854,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,743,365.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,868 over the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

