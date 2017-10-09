D.A. Davidson & CO. Maintains Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. continued to hold its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE:IYR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,184,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/d-a-davidson-co-maintains-position-in-ishares-us-real-estate-etf-iyr.html.

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE IYR) opened at 80.25 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.6824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.