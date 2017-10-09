D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $147,000 Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,957,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,303,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,845,000 after buying an additional 485,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 660,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 118,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 934,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 114,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) opened at 12.69 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $48.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.25 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

