Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.21

Media coverage about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.3743187922456 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Barclays PLC upgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cypress Semiconductor Corporation from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $17.00 target price on Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) opened at 15.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock’s market cap is $5.16 billion.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $593.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.82 million. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.00%.

In other news, Director Michael S. Wishart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $422,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Nazarian sold 250,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $3,526,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,463.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $834,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

