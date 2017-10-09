Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Position in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HP by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,633,569 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,161,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,599,783 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,898,325,000 after buying an additional 2,608,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,522,135 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,421,893,000 after buying an additional 515,648 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 63,851,245 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,141,660,000 after buying an additional 2,163,147 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,056,041 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $519,522,000 after buying an additional 457,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 731,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $14,608,094.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,309.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 11,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $226,226.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,530,169 shares of company stock valued at $48,902,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,062 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.73. HP also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 6,839 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 403% compared to the average daily volume of 1,360 put options.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.1327 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

