Cypress Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Health Care SPDR (XLV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Health Care SPDR (NYSE:XLV) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Health Care SPDR by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Health Care SPDR in the second quarter worth $134,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Health Care SPDR in the second quarter worth $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Health Care SPDR in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health Care SPDR in the second quarter worth $221,000.

Health Care SPDR (XLV) traded down 0.63% during trading on Monday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,122 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17. Health Care SPDR has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.3048 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

Health Care SPDR Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

