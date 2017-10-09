CVR Refining, (CVRR) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

CVR Refining, (NYSE: CVRR) is one of 38 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CVR Refining, to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVR Refining, and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Refining, $5.19 billion $230.60 million 28.33 CVR Refining, Competitors $45.68 billion $4.44 billion 22.98

CVR Refining,’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CVR Refining,. CVR Refining, is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of CVR Refining, shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CVR Refining, and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Refining, 1 5 1 0 2.00 CVR Refining, Competitors 358 1699 2111 108 2.46

CVR Refining, presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.23%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies have a potential upside of 10.09%. Given CVR Refining,’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVR Refining, has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

CVR Refining, has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Refining,’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Refining, and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Refining, 1.02% 3.99% 2.25% CVR Refining, Competitors -1.52% 2.05% 1.32%

Summary

CVR Refining, rivals beat CVR Refining, on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CVR Refining, Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining and related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner. It owned and operated a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas with a rated capacity of 115,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd) and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma with a rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd capable of processing 20,000 bpcd of light sour crude oils (within its rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd), as of December 31, 2016. In addition, it also controlled and operated supporting logistics assets, including approximately 340 miles of active owned and leased pipelines, approximately 150 crude oil transports, a network of crude oil gathering tank farms, approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage and over 4.5 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity, as of December 31, 2016.

