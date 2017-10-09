Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 2,559 Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amdocs Limited were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,342,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 1,661.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,715,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221,139 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 105,711.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,431,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424,123 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,759,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,250,000 after purchasing an additional 599,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,685,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,057,000 after purchasing an additional 266,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs Limited alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amdocs Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Amdocs Limited in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/cubist-systematic-strategies-llc-purchases-2559-shares-of-amdocs-limited-dox.html.

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) traded down 0.64% on Monday, hitting $64.75. 102,232 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.53. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.91 and a one year high of $67.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77.

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Amdocs Limited had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Amdocs Limited’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Amdocs Limited Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.