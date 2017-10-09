Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 16,922 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 1st quarter worth $775,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in the first quarter worth $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in the first quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 130.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 57.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) traded up 1.10% on Monday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 402,592 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Nomura increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,625,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $306,956,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Sommer sold 11,807 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $689,764.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,031.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

