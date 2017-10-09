CSRA Inc. (CSRA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CSRA Inc. (NYSE:CSRA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSRA in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSRA in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) opened at 31.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.95. CSRA has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $33.67.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. CSRA had a return on equity of 101.22% and a net margin of 6.36%. CSRA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSRA will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Batsakis sold 28,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $892,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Reing sold 20,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31,822.00, for a total value of $645,922,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,587 shares in the company, valued at $145,967,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CSRA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 14,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

