CS Mckee LP Raises Holdings in Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (PBH)

CS Mckee LP raised its position in shares of Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CS Mckee LP owned about 0.07% of Prestige Brand Holdings worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Brand Holdings by 11,872.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,970,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Brand Holdings by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,791,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,845,000 after purchasing an additional 110,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Brand Holdings by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,565,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 927,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prestige Brand Holdings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,752,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Brand Holdings by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,506,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. (PBH) traded down 0.45% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 440,921 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.19. Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50.

Prestige Brand Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Prestige Brand Holdings had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $256.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Brand Holdings, Inc. will post $2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Brand Holdings news, SVP Jean A. Boyko sold 12,876 shares of Prestige Brand Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $671,097.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,619.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Brand Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brand Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prestige Brand Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

About Prestige Brand Holdings

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

