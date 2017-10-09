CS Mckee LP Cuts Position in Expedia, Inc. (EXPE)

CS Mckee LP reduced its stake in Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. CS Mckee LP owned 0.06% of Expedia worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in Expedia by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Expedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,998 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Expedia by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Expedia by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Okerstrom sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,687,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 86,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $13,289,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,922,933.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,826 shares of company stock valued at $22,359,010. Company insiders own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of Expedia in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Expedia in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.26.

Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded down 0.49% during trading on Monday, reaching $147.27. 767,511 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33. Expedia, Inc. has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The online travel company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Expedia had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia, Inc. will post $5.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Expedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Expedia’s payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

