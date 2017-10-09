Critical Survey: Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) & Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) and Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $892.02 million 7.31 $159.41 million $0.06 54.01 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. $45.34 million 10.61 $38.15 million $0.95 15.68

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals, L.P.. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turquoise Hill Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Turquoise Hill Resources and Dorchester Minerals, L.P., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 3 3 0 2.50 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.32%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals, L.P..

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 14.20% 1.60% 1.01% Dorchester Minerals, L.P. 65.28% 41.71% 41.15%

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Turquoise Hill Resources does not pay a dividend. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. pays out 135.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. beats Turquoise Hill Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through approximately 65% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi) and the remaining approximately 35% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes). The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is located approximately 550 kilometers south of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital city, and 80 kilometers north of the Mongolia-China border. The Company’s Mineralization on the property consists of porphyry-style copper, gold, silver and molybdenum contained in a linear structural trend (the Oyu Tolgoi Trend) of deposits throughout this trend. They include, from south to north, the Heruga Deposit, the Oyut deposit and the Hugo Dummett deposits (Hugo South, Hugo North and Hugo North Extension).

About Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a limited partnership company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and administration of Royalty Properties and net profits interests (NPIs). As of December 31, 2016, the Royalty Properties consisted of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states. The NPIs represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had completed 270 wells on its Royalty Properties in seven states, and 39 new wells completed on its Properties in three states. The Company owns both a royalty interest and a net profits interest. The Company’s general partner is Dorchester Minerals Management LP.

