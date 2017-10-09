Critical Survey: Hess Corporation (HES) versus BP p.l.c. (BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BP p.l.c. alerts:

10.1% of BP p.l.c. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Hess Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BP p.l.c. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Hess Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BP p.l.c. and Hess Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP p.l.c. 2 6 12 0 2.50 Hess Corporation 1 9 6 0 2.31

BP p.l.c. presently has a consensus target price of $36.58, suggesting a potential downside of 4.40%. Hess Corporation has a consensus target price of $51.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Hess Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hess Corporation is more favorable than BP p.l.c..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BP p.l.c. and Hess Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP p.l.c. $209.85 billion 0.60 $19.97 billion $1.15 33.27 Hess Corporation $4.94 billion 2.84 $1.45 billion ($19.30) -2.31

BP p.l.c. has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Corporation. Hess Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BP p.l.c., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BP p.l.c. has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Corporation has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BP p.l.c. pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Hess Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BP p.l.c. pays out 207.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hess Corporation pays out -5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BP p.l.c. and Hess Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP p.l.c. 1.74% 3.64% 1.34% Hess Corporation -118.07% -8.49% -4.77%

Summary

BP p.l.c. beats Hess Corporation on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BP p.l.c. Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing. The Downstream segment has global manufacturing and marketing operations. The Rosneft segment has a resource base of hydrocarbons onshore and offshore. The Other businesses and corporate segment comprises the biofuels and wind businesses, shipping and treasury functions, and corporate activities around the world. The Company provides its customers with fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to keep engines moving and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items as diverse as paints, clothes and packaging.

Hess Corporation Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway. The Bakken Midstream segment provides fee-based services, including crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of NGLs, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and NGLs, and the storage and terminaling of propane, primarily in the Bakken shale play of North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for BP p.l.c. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP p.l.c. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.