Critical Review: Everyday Health (EVDY) and Its Rivals

Everyday Health (NYSE: EVDY) is one of 27 public companies in the “Professional Information Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Everyday Health to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Everyday Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Professional Information Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Everyday Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Professional Information Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Everyday Health has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everyday Health’s peers have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everyday Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Everyday Health N/A N/A -11.29 Everyday Health Competitors $3.41 billion $997.58 million 16.74

Everyday Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Everyday Health. Everyday Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Everyday Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everyday Health -9.73% -14.40% -6.75% Everyday Health Competitors 6.96% 27.28% 5.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Everyday Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everyday Health 0 4 0 0 2.00 Everyday Health Competitors 72 504 675 6 2.49

Everyday Health currently has a consensus target price of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 1.19%. As a group, “Professional Information Services” companies have a potential downside of 2.54%. Given Everyday Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Everyday Health is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Everyday Health peers beat Everyday Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Everyday Health Company Profile

Everyday Health, Inc., formerly Waterfront Media Inc., operates a digital marketing and communications platform for healthcare marketers that want to engage with consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company’s platform combines content from brands, data and analytics. The Company’s segment is providing digital health marketing and communications solutions. The Company’s flagship brand, Everyday Health, is a health information portal that provides consumers with actionable health information intended to empower users to manage their health and wellness. The Company’s flagship professional property, MedPage Today, includes a team of approximately 30 journalists, including editors, reporters and videographers, and provides clinical news based on research findings published in peer-reviewed medical journals, as well as research reported at various medical conferences around the world.

