Critical Review: Dover Corporation (DOV) & American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC)

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) and American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Dover Corporation alerts:

This table compares Dover Corporation and American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation $7.29 billion 2.01 $1.22 billion $3.99 23.58 American Outdoor Brands Corporation $825.26 million 1.03 $204.58 million $1.60 9.81

Dover Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands Corporation. American Outdoor Brands Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dover Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dover Corporation and American Outdoor Brands Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 9 7 0 2.44 American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0 5 5 0 2.50

Dover Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $93.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.92%. American Outdoor Brands Corporation has a consensus target price of $19.35, suggesting a potential upside of 23.25%. Given American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands Corporation is more favorable than Dover Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Dover Corporation has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Outdoor Brands Corporation has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dover Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Outdoor Brands Corporation does not pay a dividend. Dover Corporation pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dover Corporation has raised its dividend for 61 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Corporation and American Outdoor Brands Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 8.61% 13.36% 5.22% American Outdoor Brands Corporation 10.96% 27.91% 14.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Dover Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dover Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats American Outdoor Brands Corporation on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dover Corporation

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world. Its Engineered Systems segment includes two platforms: Printing & Identification, and Industrials and is focused on the design, manufacture and service of critical equipment and components serving the fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing and industrial end markets. Its Fluids segment is focused on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, and industrial end markets. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment is a provider of energy efficient equipment and systems serving the commercial refrigeration and food equipment end markets.

About American Outdoor Brands Corporation

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment provides shooting, hunting and outdoor accessories, including reloading, gunsmithing, gun cleaning supplies, tree saws, vault accessories, knives, laser sighting systems and tactical lighting products. Brands in Outdoor Products & Accessories include Crimson Trace, Caldwell Shooting Supplies, Wheeler Engineering, Lockdown Vault Accessories, BOG POD and Golden Rod Moisture Control, as well as knives and specialty tools under Schrade, Old Timer, Uncle Henry and Imperial.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.