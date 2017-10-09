Critical Contrast: CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) vs. Its Peers

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) is one of 34 public companies in the “Retail REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CoreSite Realty Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CoreSite Realty Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty Corporation 15.15% 14.14% 4.69% CoreSite Realty Corporation Competitors 21.35% 5.12% 2.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of CoreSite Realty Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of CoreSite Realty Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CoreSite Realty Corporation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty Corporation 0 7 4 0 2.36 CoreSite Realty Corporation Competitors 128 980 1109 22 2.46

CoreSite Realty Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $99.89, indicating a potential downside of 11.55%. As a group, “Retail REITs” companies have a potential upside of 17.57%. Given CoreSite Realty Corporation’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CoreSite Realty Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

CoreSite Realty Corporation pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CoreSite Realty Corporation pays out 206.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Retail REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 143.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CoreSite Realty Corporation has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. CoreSite Realty Corporation lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreSite Realty Corporation and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty Corporation $444.59 million $232.47 million 64.90 CoreSite Realty Corporation Competitors $727.99 million $483.06 million 28.69

CoreSite Realty Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CoreSite Realty Corporation. CoreSite Realty Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

CoreSite Realty Corporation has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreSite Realty Corporation competitors beat CoreSite Realty Corporation on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About CoreSite Realty Corporation

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver. The enterprises, network operators, cloud providers and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect and protect their data, applications and computing workloads. Its offerings include the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange and the Any2 Internet Exchange. As of December 31, 2016, it had offered cloud-enabled, network data center campuses with over 20,000 interconnections across its portfolio and direct access to carriers and Internet service providers, cloud and information technology service providers, and inter site connectivity.

