Critical Analysis: MetLife (MET) versus Its Competitors

MetLife (NYSE: MET) is one of 29 public companies in the “Life & Health Insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MetLife to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MetLife Inc. alerts:

74.3% of MetLife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of MetLife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MetLife and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife 0.30% 8.51% 0.65% MetLife Competitors 5.21% 1.96% 1.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MetLife and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife 1 5 8 0 2.50 MetLife Competitors 231 1111 1663 80 2.52

MetLife currently has a consensus target price of $58.32, indicating a potential upside of 9.99%. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies have a potential upside of 7.76%. Given MetLife’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MetLife is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MetLife and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife $63.21 billion $817.50 million 589.18 MetLife Competitors $28.59 billion $2.35 billion 53.57

MetLife has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. MetLife is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

MetLife pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MetLife pays out 1,778.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 35.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MetLife has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

MetLife has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetLife’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MetLife competitors beat MetLife on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc. is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses. Its Asia segment offers products, including life insurance; accident and health insurance, and retirement and savings products. Latin America offers products, including life insurance, and retirement and savings products. Life insurance includes universal, variable and term life products. EMEA offers products, including life insurance, accident and health insurance, retirement and savings products, and credit insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.