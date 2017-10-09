Critical Analysis: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) vs. Its Competitors

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is one of 246 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 8 11 0 2.58 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Competitors 1418 7373 11960 253 2.53

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $29.06, suggesting a potential upside of 13.03%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 37.36%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation pays out -54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 401.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -10.95% 4.68% 2.39% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Competitors -437.52% -2.67% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation $1.59 billion $881.72 million -69.48 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Competitors $1.42 billion $613.46 million 20.11

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs. As of December 31, 2016, its exploration, development and production operations were primarily concentrated in two unconventional plays: the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The Company also has operations in various other unconventional and conventional plays throughout the continental United States. Its Marcellus Shale properties are principally located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. Its properties in the Eagle Ford Shale are principally located in Atascosa, Frio and La Salle Counties, Texas.

