Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Cosan Limited (CZZ) to Outperform

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CZZ. Morgan Stanley lowered Cosan Limited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cosan Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cosan Limited (CZZ) traded down 1.23% on Monday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 307,941 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. Cosan Limited has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan Limited by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan Limited by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan Limited by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan Limited by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 57,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan Limited by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan Limited Company Profile

Cosan Limited (Cosan) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis, COMGAS, Cosan Logistica, Lubricants and Other business. The Company’s other business include other investments, in addition to the corporate activities. The Company offers Logistics services, including transportation, port loading and storage of sugar, leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons and other railway equipment, through its subsidiaries Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal SA (Rumo), logistic segment (Logistic).

