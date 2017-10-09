Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $103.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) opened at 96.92 on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $341.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.18.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, insider Nicole Giles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $91,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,350.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $1,611,441.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,564 shares of company stock worth $2,605,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,839,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,534,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,979,775,000 after buying an additional 1,357,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,965,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,468,000 after buying an additional 847,463 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,714,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,729,000 after buying an additional 765,082 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,683,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,677,000 after buying an additional 176,306 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J P Morgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

