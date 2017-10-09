Cranswick plc’s (CWK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 2,990 ($39.66) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,870 ($38.07) price target on shares of Cranswick plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($32.63) price target on shares of Cranswick plc in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,225 ($42.78) price target on shares of Cranswick plc in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.49) price target on shares of Cranswick plc in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,800 ($37.14).

Cranswick plc (CWK) opened at 3033.00 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.53 billion. Cranswick plc has a one year low of GBX 2,092.35 and a one year high of GBX 3,092.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,977.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,839.38.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley bought 28 shares of Cranswick plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,787 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £780.36 ($1,035.10).

Cranswick plc Company Profile

Cranswick plc is a supplier of food products. The Company operates through Foods segment, which is engaged in the manufacture and supply of food products to the United Kingdom grocery retailers, the food service sector and other food producers. The Company provides a range of pork, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, cooked poultry, charcuterie, hand-cured and air-dried bacon, gourmet pastry products and sandwiches through retail, food servicing and manufacturing channels.

