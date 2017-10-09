Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW) Stake Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Craft Brew Alliance worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Craft Brew Alliance Inc. alerts:

BREW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Craft Brew Alliance news, CEO Andrew J. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $72,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,108.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/craft-brew-alliance-inc-brew-stake-raised-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ BREW) opened at 18.20 on Monday. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.13 million, a PE ratio of 674.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $60.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. will post $0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc is a craft brewing company that is engaged in brewing, branding and bringing to market American craft beers. The Company operates through two segments: Beer Related operations, which include the brewing operations and related domestic and international beer and cider sales of its Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Omission beer brands, and Square Mile cider brand, and Pubs operations, which include its approximately five pubs, over four of which are located adjacent to its Beer Related operations, as well as other merchandise sales, and sales of its beers directly to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.