Cowen and Company Reiterates $28.00 Price Target for Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII)

Cowen and Company set a $28.00 price target on Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OII. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.82.

Oceaneering International (OII) opened at 25.26 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $2.48 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $515.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Oceaneering International’s payout ratio is -206.90%.

In other Oceaneering International news, VP W Cardon Gerner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 231.3% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 18.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Oceaneering International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

