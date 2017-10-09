Cowen and Company Reiterates “$14.00” Price Target for NOW Inc. (DNOW)

Cowen and Company set a $14.00 target price on NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DNOW. Seaport Global Securities lowered NOW from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on NOW and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NOW has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.56.

NOW (DNOW) opened at 13.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company’s market cap is $1.44 billion. NOW has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). NOW had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. NOW’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NOW by 130.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOW by 70.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NOW by 18.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. As of December 31, 2016, its segments, the United States, Canada and International, had over 200, 55 and 35 locations, respectively.

