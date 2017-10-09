Cowen and Company Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX)

Cowen and Company reissued their outperform rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX) in a research report released on Thursday morning. Cowen and Company currently has a $58.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.36.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) opened at 50.25 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99.

In other news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,948.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorie Tekorius sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $227,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,740 shares of company stock worth $765,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

