Cowen and Company Analysts Give MRC Global Inc. (MRC) a $24.00 Price Target

Cowen and Company set a $24.00 price objective on MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered MRC Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded MRC Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) opened at 17.86 on Friday. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company’s market cap is $1.69 billion.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.82 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 167,116 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 371,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,656,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,073,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,994,000 after buying an additional 894,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc is an industrial distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and related products and services to the energy industry. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Canada and International. Its U.S. segment includes the United States Eastern Region and Gulf Coast, and the United States Western Region.

