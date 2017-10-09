Cowen and Company Analysts Give Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) a $182.00 Price Target

Cowen and Company set a $182.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price (down from $191.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.39.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 157.09 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $183.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.55 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 2.08%. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

