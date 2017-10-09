Courier Capital LLC Holds Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Courier Capital LLC held its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE D) opened at 76.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post $3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.28%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

