Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Costco continues to be one of the dominant retail wholesalers based on the breadth and quality of merchandise offered. The stock has outpaced the industry in a year gaining from sturdy comps performance and upbeat results in fourth-quarter fiscal 2017. Costco seems somewhat unfazed by tough retail scenario, comprising soft traffic and inclination toward online shopping. Moreover, we believe that the hike in annual membership fees and higher penetration of Citi Visa co-brand card program will also benefit the stock. We are also encouraged by Costco’s expansion strategy, as it remains committed to opening new clubs and expanding e-commerce capabilities. However, stiff competition and cautious consumer spending remain threats. Further, investors remain concerned about the contraction in gross margin and marginal decline in membership renewal rates that is expected to continue for at least a quarter or two. These may hurt the bottom line.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen and Company set a $182.00 target price on Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (down previously from $168.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.39.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded down 1.7422% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.3531. 3,728,783 shares of the stock were exchanged. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $183.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.3870 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,760 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron LP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation in the first quarter worth $223,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation in the first quarter worth $2,302,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

