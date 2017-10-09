Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America Corporation in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $192.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America Corporation’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG raised shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ COST) traded down 1.71% during trading on Monday, reaching $154.40. 4,969,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $183.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $481,760 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

