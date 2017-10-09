Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cosan Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Cosan Limited alerts:

Shares of Cosan Limited (CZZ) opened at 8.91 on Friday. Cosan Limited has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 2.27.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/cosan-limited-czz-downgraded-by-morgan-stanley.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cosan Limited in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cosan Limited in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Cosan Limited in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Cosan Limited by 40.1% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cosan Limited by 676.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cosan Limited Company Profile

Cosan Limited (Cosan) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis, COMGAS, Cosan Logistica, Lubricants and Other business. The Company’s other business include other investments, in addition to the corporate activities. The Company offers Logistics services, including transportation, port loading and storage of sugar, leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons and other railway equipment, through its subsidiaries Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal SA (Rumo), logistic segment (Logistic).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.