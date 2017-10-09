Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corrections Corp. of America (NYSE:CXW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Corrections Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corrections Corp. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corrections Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Corrections Corp. of America (NYSE CXW) opened at 25.67 on Thursday. Corrections Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

Corrections Corp. of America (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $436.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.92 million. Corrections Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corrections Corp. of America will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Corrections Corp. of America’s payout ratio is currently 93.86%.

In other Corrections Corp. of America news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $61,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,083 shares in the company, valued at $805,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $128,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,194.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,360 shares of company stock worth $451,474. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Corrections Corp. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corrections Corp. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 23,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Corrections Corp. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corrections Corp. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 12,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Corrections Corp. of America by 11.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Corrections Corp. of America Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, is a diversified government solutions company. The Company provides partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities and operates prison in the United States. The Company’s business offerings include CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Properties, and CoreCivic Community.

