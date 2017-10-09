Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 58,445 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,445 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.14% of Spectrum Brands Holdings worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings by 33.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (down previously from $149.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE SPB) traded down 1.23% during trading on Monday, reaching $102.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,954 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.64. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Spectrum Brands Holdings had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post $5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Spectrum Brands Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

