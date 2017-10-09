Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $9.73 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.20% of Assured Guaranty worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assured Guaranty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) traded up 0.21% on Monday, hitting $37.62. 36,379 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.25% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post $4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

