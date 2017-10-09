Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $11.62 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources Inc. alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE EOG) traded up 0.1014% on Monday, hitting $96.2875. The stock had a trading volume of 149,567 shares. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $109.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $55.60 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post $0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -131.37%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $11.62 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-has-11-62-million-holdings-in-eog-resources-inc-eog.html.

In related news, insider Gary L. Thomas sold 25,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,067,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,149,142.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,411 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $330,969.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,578 shares of company stock worth $3,700,882 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup Inc. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.