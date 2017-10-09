Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Acquires 217,502 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 238.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,502 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.12% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,670,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,464,000 after acquiring an additional 394,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,674.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,277,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,442,000 after acquiring an additional 287,023 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,230,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,644,000 after acquiring an additional 634,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,528,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,238,000 after acquiring an additional 266,403 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other news, insider Jean Claude Kihn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $249,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,501 shares of company stock valued at $507,866. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) traded down 0.82% on Monday, hitting $32.50. 237,088 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

