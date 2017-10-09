Contrasting Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) & Its Rivals

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE: PES) is one of 18 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Drilling” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pioneer Energy Services Corp. to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Pioneer Energy Services Corp. alerts:

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services Corp. $342.72 million $20.01 million -1.45 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. Competitors $1.42 billion $540.19 million -6.80

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Energy Services Corp.. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 5 6 0 2.55 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. Competitors 489 1495 1221 57 2.26

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 118.75%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies have a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s peers have a beta of 1.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services Corp. -33.86% -28.63% -10.36% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. Competitors -18.41% -8.37% -2.62%

Summary

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. peers beat Pioneer Energy Services Corp. on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment. It also provides two of its services (coiled tubing and wireline services) offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its drilling services segment provides contract land drilling services to a group of exploration and production companies through the Company’s four drilling divisions in the United States, and internationally in Colombia. Its production services segment provides a range of services to a group of exploration and production companies, with its operations concentrated in the various United States onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain states and in the Gulf Coast.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.