Contrasting Bristow Group (BRS) and CSI Compressco (CCLP)

Bristow Group (NYSE: BRS) and CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Bristow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CSI Compressco pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Bristow Group pays out -5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSI Compressco pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CSI Compressco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and CSI Compressco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group -13.32% -6.83% -2.91% CSI Compressco -17.01% -36.43% -6.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of CSI Compressco shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bristow Group has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSI Compressco has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bristow Group and CSI Compressco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.33 billion 0.25 $62.14 million ($5.26) -1.79 CSI Compressco N/A N/A N/A ($1.50) -3.67

Bristow Group has higher revenue and earnings than CSI Compressco. CSI Compressco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bristow Group and CSI Compressco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 CSI Compressco 1 3 0 0 1.75

Bristow Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.36%. CSI Compressco has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Bristow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than CSI Compressco.

Summary

Bristow Group beats CSI Compressco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is an industrial aviation services provider and helicopter service provider to the offshore energy industry. The Industrial Aviation Services segment’s operations are conducted primarily through four regions: Europe Caspian, Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The Europe Caspian region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Europe and Central Asia, including Norway, the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan. The Africa region consists of all its operations and affiliates on the African continent, including Nigeria, Tanzania and Egypt. The Americas region consists of all its operations and affiliates in North America and South America, including Brazil, Canada, Trinidad and the United States Gulf of Mexico. The Asia Pacific region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Australia and Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Sakhalin. Additionally, it operates a training unit, Bristow Academy.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. The Company sells custom-designed compressor packages and oilfield fluid pump systems, and provides aftermarket services and compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers. It provides these compression services and equipment to a base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream and transmission companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of foreign countries, including Mexico, Canada and Argentina. It is a service provider of natural gas compression services in the United States, utilizing its fleet of compressor packages that employs a spectrum of low-, medium- and high-horsepower engines. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet included approximately 6,000 compressor packages.

