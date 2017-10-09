Contrasting Amtech Systems (ASYS) and The Competition

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Amtech Systems to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amtech Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems $152.25 million $4.90 million 103.67 Amtech Systems Competitors $696.10 million $107.92 million 49.16

Amtech Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Amtech Systems. Amtech Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Amtech Systems has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amtech Systems’ peers have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amtech Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Amtech Systems Competitors 44 290 287 7 2.41

Amtech Systems presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.48%. As a group, “Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 7.94%. Given Amtech Systems’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amtech Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Amtech Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems 1.00% 2.34% 1.18% Amtech Systems Competitors -24.03% 10.43% 4.25%

Summary

Amtech Systems peers beat Amtech Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture of capital equipment, including thermal processing, silicon wafer handling automation and related consumables used in fabricating solar cells, Light Emitting Diode (LED) and semiconductor devices. The Company operates through three business segments: solar, semiconductor and polishing. The solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion; plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD); atomic layer deposition (ALD), and related automation, parts and services to the solar/photovoltaic industry. The semiconductor segment supplies thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow equipment and related controls for use by the semiconductor manufacturers and in electronics assembly for automotive and other industries. The polishing supplies segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping (fine abrading) and polishing of materials, such as sapphire substrates and optical components.

